Uttarakhand: Fire breaks out at market in Chamoli, under control; no casualties

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], April 6 (ANI): Property estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed after a massive fire broke out at a market in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Thursday.

Fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze before it could spread, they said, adding no loss of life reported.

"The fire broke out in more than half a dozen shops at a highway leading to Nandanagar in Nandprayag, Uttarakhand at around 4 am today," officials said.



The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately, they said.

The fire was brought under control with the help of police and local people who gathered at the spot after the news spread, they said.

More details are awaited (ANI)

