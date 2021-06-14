Uttarakhand: Four including 2 police officers arrested with 8,008 kg charas

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 13 (ANI): As many as four people including two constables of armed police posted at Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, have been arrested by the Kichha police of Udham Singh Nagar with 8,008 kg of charas.

Two constables will be dismissed from their positions, said Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar.

Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dilip Singh Kunwar informed that 1,094 kg of charas was recovered from one car and 6,914 kg from another car near the culvert of Lalpul Mazar in Kichha.



The accused Deepak Pandey and Prabhat Singh Bisht are soldiers of Pithoragarh Police Lines, father of other accused Vipul Saila is a head constable in Nainital district, the SSP said.

The DGP while speaking to ANI said, "Both the constables of Pithoragarh Police, who were caught in the smuggling of charas in huge quantities, will be dismissed from their jobs."

He further said, "People with criminal activities have no place in Uttarakhand Police. In future also if any policeman is found indulging in criminal activities then he will be expelled from the police force." (ANI)

