Uttarakhand: 'Gaddi' of Adi Shankaracharya reaches in Joshimath from Badrinath

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], November 21 (ANI): The "Gaddi" of Adi Shankaracharya was shifted to Pandukeshwar in Joshimath from Badrinath after the closure of portals of Badrinath temple for winter break on Sunday.

Earlier today, the portals of Uttarakhand's Badrinath temple closed for the winter break.



Meanwhile, the gates of the Tungnath Temple will close on October 30.

The circuit of four ancient pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand-- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath-- is referred to as 'Char Dham Yatra.'

The portals of the Kedarnath temple in the Rudraprayag district were opened for pilgrims on May 17. (ANI)

