Uttarakhand: Gangotri highway closed after heavy rains

Gangotri (Uttarakhand) [India], July 5 (ANI): The Gangotri highway in Uttarakhand was closed on Sunday due to heavy monsoon rains in the area.

District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said, "Movement on the Gangotri highway was disrupted near Laldhang after boulders and stones fell on the road due to the rain. The Border Roads Organisation is conducting a road opening operation."

The highway connects Gangotri to Uttarkashi and movement on the road is often affected due to landslides during heavy rains. (ANI)

