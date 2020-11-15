Uttarakhand: Gangotri Temple closes for winters

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 15 (ANI): Portals of Gangotri Temple in Uttarkashi were closed for the winter season on Sunday.

After a winter break, the portals of Gangotri Temple in Uttarkashi district were opened in April.

Recently, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel stationed at the forward posts of the Indo-China border carried out a cleanliness drive at the Gangotri Temple and surrounding areas.



The temple gates were shut at 12:15 pm after a puja by priests in the presence of a large number of devotees.

"The Gangotri Dham portals were closed with proper rituals at 12.15 pm on Sunday, on the auspicious. An idol of goddess Ganga is being carried in a palanquin decorated with flowers to Mukhba village where she will be worshipped during winters," ANI Suresh Semwal, President of Temple Committee told ANI.

Social distancing norms were followed during the closing ceremony. (ANI)

