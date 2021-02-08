Uttarakhand glacier burst: CM Rawat to visit affected areas tomorrow

Joshimath (Uttarakhand) [India], February 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday informed that he will visit the areas affected due to glacier burst in Chamoli tomorrow and will also meet people there.

"Tomorrow I plan to visit the affected areas and will also meet people. Our relief and rescue operations are continuing in full swing and we are doing our best to save lives," Rawat told ANI.

The Chief Minister was in Joshimath to take stock of the situation following the avalanche on Sunday.

He also informed that a joint team of NDRF, SDRF, and the Indian Army is continuously carrying out the rescue operation.

"A joint team of NDRF, SDRF, and Army is conducting a rescue operation. The team has reached the 130-metre mark in the Tapovan tunnel. It may take 2-3 hours to reach the t-point," he said.

Earlier today, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister was briefed by MS Rawat, ADG Western Command ITBP, on the rescue operations being carried out at Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath.

According to Chief Minister Office, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has conducted a review meeting on disaster relief operation following glacier burst in Chamoli and released Rs 20 crores from State Disaster Response Fund for relief and rescue operation.



A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.



So far, the bodies of 24 people have been recovered from different places following the avalanche, Uttarakhand Police said. (ANI)