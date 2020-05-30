Uttarakhand government employees to give one day salary for COVID-19 fund

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Cabinet on Friday decided that one day salary of all the government employees will be deposited for COVID-19 fund.

The government said that salary allowances of government employees will not be deducted.

All employees from Chief Secretary to Class IV staff will deposit a day's salary in the COVID-19 fund.

The government also decided to deduct 30 per cent allowance of all MLAs.

The cabinet also decided that a partial amendment has been made in the Labour Reform Act 1926 and 30 per cent employees will be allowed to form a union in any industry. Only one union will be considered valid. (ANI)

