Uttarakhand government removes quota in promotion for SC/ST employees

ANI | Updated: Mar 18, 2020 19:50 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): The government of Uttarakhand on Wednesday decided to remove reservation in promotions for SC/ST employees.
Around two lakh General and OBC employees in the government were demanding the removal of the reservation to SC/ST employees and had been protesting since March 2.
The Chief Secretary issued a letter to all government departments to inform them of the government's move. With this, the state government also lifted restrictions on promotions in the state. (ANI)

