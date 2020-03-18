Uttarakhand government removes quota in promotion for SC/ST employees

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): The government of Uttarakhand on Wednesday decided to remove reservation in promotions for SC/ST employees.

Around two lakh General and OBC employees in the government were demanding the removal of the reservation to SC/ST employees and had been protesting since March 2.

The Chief Secretary issued a letter to all government departments to inform them of the government's move. With this, the state government also lifted restrictions on promotions in the state. (ANI)

