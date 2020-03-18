Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): The government of Uttarakhand on Wednesday decided to remove reservation in promotions for SC/ST employees.
Around two lakh General and OBC employees in the government were demanding the removal of the reservation to SC/ST employees and had been protesting since March 2.
The Chief Secretary issued a letter to all government departments to inform them of the government's move. With this, the state government also lifted restrictions on promotions in the state. (ANI)
Uttarakhand government removes quota in promotion for SC/ST employees
ANI | Updated: Mar 18, 2020 19:50 IST
Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): The government of Uttarakhand on Wednesday decided to remove reservation in promotions for SC/ST employees.