Uttarakhand government starts distributing compensation to owners of damaged Joshimath buildings

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 3 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Government has started the distribution of compensation amount to the owners of the buildings affected due to land subsidence in the Joshimath area as part of the rebalitation policy announced by the state government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Under the rehabilitation package distribution, an amount of 63.20 lakh has been distributed to 3 affected people on the first day.



The affected people to whom the compensation amount has been distributed include Subedar Major Manglu Lal (Senior) of Gandhinagar Ward, and Krishna Panwar and Baldev Singh Panwar of Sunil Ward. Compensation of 63.20 lakh has been distributed to these three families.

The verification and evaluation work of the records of the affected people is being done by the administration at a fast pace. Soon the compensation amount will be distributed to other affected people under the rehabilitation package.

The package was announced by the Uttarakhand government in February during a cabinet meeting. (ANI)

