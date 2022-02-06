Uttarakhand govt announces two days of state mourning in respect of Lata Mangeshkar

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Government on Sunday declared two days of state mourning on the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

As per the government's declaration, the national flag will remain half-masted in the government offices of the state.

No cultural programmes will be organised in this duration.



Earlier, the Central Government declared two days of state mourning from February 6 to 7.

Meanwhile, the last rites of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar were conducted at Shivaji Park on Sunday in Mumbai with full state honours.

The vehicle in which her body was taken to the stadium was completely decorated with white flowers and also had a massive photo of hers. The coffin in which her mortal remains were placed was also wrapped in tricolour as the army marched along.

For the final rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respects.

