Uttarakhand govt converts reservoir into water sports hub to boost tourism

Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): In a bid to attract tourist here, the Uttarakhand government has converted a reservoir named Gularbhoj situated in Udham Singh Nagar into a hub of water sports activity.

The reservoir is 9 kilometres long, but due to its backwardness, the area is not much known to the public.

"The Gularbhoj reservoir is a historic reservoir, but being backwards, it was used only for irrigation purpose by the farmers. But, when I became the MLA from here, I felt that we can use this reservoir for boosting tourism," said Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Arvind Pandey.

"We have also invited some foreign tourists to visit this place," he added.

The state has organised activities such as Speed Boat, Jet Skim Jet Atack, Banana Ride, Bumper Ride, Water Surfing, Pontoon Boat and Motor Boat. (ANI)

