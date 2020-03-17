Uttarakhand govt declares Covid-19 as epidemic

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand government on Tuesday declared the deadly coronavirus as an epidemic.

"Uttarakhand government has declared coronavirus as an epidemic. Medical stores are advised not to sell medicines to people suffering from cold and cough without medical prescription. Masks and hand sanitizers should be sold at MRP only," said Pankaj Pandey, Medical Secretary of Health and Medical Education Department.

The state government on Saturday had said that cinema halls and colleges will remain closed in the state untill March 31. Medical colleges, however, will remain open.

The government also said that adequate resources and equipment are present in the state to prevent the coronavirus.

So far, 126 people have been tested positive for Covid-19, including 22 are foreigners. Three people have died of the infection and 33 people discharged so far. (ANI)

