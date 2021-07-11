Uttarakhand govt directs district magistrates to increase health infrastructure amid possibility of third wave of COVID-19

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand government on Saturday directed district magistrates to strengthen the health infrastructure amid the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19.

In a letter to district magistrates and chief medical officers, state secretary Amit Singh Negi opined that it is necessary to strengthen bed capacity at primary and community health centres.



He appealed that the bed capacity must be increased by 50 per cent in all primary and community health centres.

Negi further said that the doctors and hospital staff at COVID-19 hospitals and government hospital along with medical colleges must be given at least a week's training.

As per the health bulletin issued by the state government on Saturday, Uttarakhand reported 49 new COVID-19 cases, 200 recoveries and zero deaths in the last 24 hours. There are 1,165 active cases in the state. The cumulative case tally stands at 3,41,137 while the death toll is at 7,338. (ANI)

