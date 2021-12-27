Uttarakhand govt encouraging cluster-based agriculture, says CM Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that the state government is encouraging cluster-based agriculture, which is benefitting a large number of farmers.

"Our government is encouraging cluster-based agriculture, which is benefitting many farmers of the state," the Chief Minister said.

He has increased the reach of agricultural machinery to small, marginal, and women farmers.

Dhami today laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several projects in Dehradun.

Addressing a public event, he said, "Our government has increased the reach of agricultural machinery to small, marginal, women farmers and remote areas by setting up farm machinery banks in hilly areas and custom hiring centres in plain areas."



"Financial assistance is being provided to the farmers for their agricultural needs through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, which is being run under the leadership of the Central Government and under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

The Chief Minister said, "Today, many revolutionary steps are being taken in the agriculture sector. Unprecedented work has been done in the agriculture sector in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister."

"Our government has started "Ek Zilla Do Udpad Yojana". Through which many regional products are being promoted," he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Hunar Haat was organized in Dehradun to encourage the handloom industry in the state.

"Just a few days ago, Hunar Haat was organized in Dehradun with the help of the Central Government. In which people associated with handlooms from all over the state also came. Such markets serve to encourage handloom industry in the state," he said. (ANI)

