Uttarakhand govt fixes price caps for COVID-19 tests

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 27 (ANI): The cost of testing for COVID-19 in private labs has been fixed between Rs 2000 to Rs 2200 in the state, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday.

Addressing media after a review meeting, he said, "We are doing a weekly review of the coronavirus situation in the state. We hold a meeting with district officers including Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to know the updates in their districts. The cost of testing for COVID-19 in various private labs has fixed between Rs 2000 to Rs 2200 in the state."

"Earlier the cost of testing was at Rs Rs 4500 and now it has been reduced almost to half. It will provide relief to people and increase testing capacity in the state," he added.

CM Rawat said that no case of COVID-19 has been reported in Mandis (vegetable markets) for a week.

"The markets will be allowed to open until 8 pm. People would be allowed to walk in the morning, there will be no restriction for morning walk," he said.

CM Rawat said that in the review meeting they also discussed the dengue situation in Uttarakhand.

"The officers have been instructed to ensure the conduct of weekly cleanliness drives & awareness campaigns regarding dengue," he said.

The decision on Chardham Yatra will be taken soon, CM said.

The Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board has postponed the Chardham Yatra for devotees from outside the state till June 30, in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Only the people of Uttarakhand will be allowed darshans in limited numbers and with proper precautionary measures in place to combat the virus spread.

The Chardham Yatra, which includes a visit to the Kedarnath temple, attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad. (ANI)

