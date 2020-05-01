Uttarakhand govt forms six-member committee to oversee migrants' return

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 1 (ANI): The state government has formed a six-member committee, comprising of senior government officials, to oversee the return of the state's migrant population.

This team will provide passes to the migrants for their transport and medical facilities. The state government has also created an online link to gather details of the migrants.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh issued a government order to form this six-member committee. Two officers have been given coordination duties in this committee. They are Transport and Urban Development Secretary Shailesh Bagauli and SDRF IG Sanjay Gunjyal.

Two officers each posted in the Garhwal and Kumaon regions respectively have also been appointed to the committee.

The ongoing nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain the coronavirus spread, is scheduled to end on May 3. (ANI)

