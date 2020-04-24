Uttarakhand govt freezes additional installments of DA,DR for employees, pensioners

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 24 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government has frozen additional installments of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners till July 2021.

This notification was rolled out by the state government on Friday morning in the wake of the coronavirus speread.



The Trivendra Singh Rawat-led government has also stated in the notification that the additional installments of DA and DR due from July 1 to January 1, 2021 will not be paid.



The decision from the state government came just a day after the Centre put a hold on increase in DA for its employees because of the strain on its finances due to coronavirus.



In view of the crisis arising out of deadly virus, the Central Government on Thursday decided that additional installment of DA to employees and DR to pensioners due from January 1, 2020 shall not be paid.



The additional instalments of DA and DR due from July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021 shall also not be paid. However, DA and DR at current rates will continue to be paid.(ANI)

