Uttarakhand govt grants exemption in surcharge on electricity during lockdown

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 13 (ANI): The Uttarakhand cabinet on Wednesday decided to grant an exemption in interest and surcharge on electricity to consumers during the lockdown period.

"Various categories of electricity consumers have been given exemption in interest and surcharge during the lockdown period. 1 per cent surcharge on electricity charges payable will be waived for 3 months from April to June. This will cost the state 17 crores and 64 lakh," cabinet minister Madan Kaushik said in a statement.

"Ordinance will be brought considering the Central Government's Agricultural Produce, Livestock Contract Farming and Services Act 2018 as the nodal act, by which many types of facilities will be provided to the farmers," he added.

The state government further said that the Clerk category of District and Directorate level in the Health Department will be considered as a cadre. This will remove the bottlenecks in their promotion. (ANI)

