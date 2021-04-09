Uttarakhand govt imposes night curfew in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 9 (ANI): The Uttarakhand cabinet on Friday decided to impose a night curfew in Dehradun municipal limits amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The curfew will be implemented in the city from 10 pm to 5 am. Apart from this the cabinet also took the decision of closing the schools in Dehradun, Haridwar and Haldwani from Classes 1 to class 12.

The night curfew will come into effect from Saturday.



"Night curfew will be implemented from tomorrow following the Cabinet order," Dehradun District Magistrate Dr Ashish Srivastava said.

However, the Cabinet also suspended former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's decision to elevate Gairsain to a commissionerate.

Similarly, many other states in the country have been witnessing the night curfew due to the rising cases of the virus across the country. (ANI)

