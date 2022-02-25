Uttarakhand govt in touch with MEA to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine; Nodal officer appointed, toll-free number launched: Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 25 (ANI): Amid the rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that the state government is in touch with the Union Ministry of External Affairs and other officials to ensure that all the people of the state including students stranded in Ukraine are brought back home safely.

He also said that a nodal officer for this purpose has been appointed and a toll-free number has been launched.

"We are in touch with MEA and senior officials to see that all students/people are brought back. We have appointed a Nodal Officer, and a toll-free number has been issued," Dhami told ANI.

The Chief Minister said that he spoke with some children and their parents yesterday and the government will provide all possible help.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday.



On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow.

Air India is operating three flights between India-Ukraine on February 22, 24, and 26.

The flights will take off from Boryspil International Airport and bookings are open through Air India booking offices, website, call centres, and authorized travel agents.

India strongly emphasized the need for all sides to exercise the utmost restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution. (ANI)

