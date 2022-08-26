Uttarakhand govt launches weekly helicopter service from Jolly Grant Airport

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] August 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday flagged off Dehradun - Almora - Pithoragarh Heli (Helicopter) service from Jolly Grant Airport.

This helicopter service will run from Dehradun to Haldwani, Pantnagar, Almora, and Pithoragarh. This service of 7-seaters Pawan Hans will run only once a week.



CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia for starting Heli service.

The Chief Minister said that the heli services being run in the state under the UDAN scheme would play an important role in increasing air connectivity in Uttarakhand. These services will facilitate the movement of people.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is an important state from the point of view of religion and tourism. It is the endeavour of the state government that devotees and tourists should get all kinds of facilities for travelling in the state.

The CM Dhami said that air connectivity is being further expanded in the state. He asked Pawan Hans to make the service three days a week and increase the number of seats. (ANI)