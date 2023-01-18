Uttarakhand govt making arrangements for PM Modi's "Pariksha pe Charcha" at schools

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand education minister Dhan Singh Rawat said that the state government has made arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with school students during the "Pariksha pe Charcha" program on January 27.

Uttarakhand education minister Dhan Singh Rawat on Wednesday announced that prime minister Narendra Modi will interact with students through "Pariksha pe Charcha" program on January 27.

The program will be organised in Talkatora stadium in Delhi where students, teachers and parents of the students from class 9 to 12 will be addressed by PM Modi via video conferencing, as stated by Rawat in a press conference.

Commenting on the preparations of the program, Rawat said that necessary arrangements are being made in all the schools to conduct the program smoothly.

Taking to Twitter, Rawat said, "Gave a press conference regarding preparations for prime minister's "Pariksha pe Charcha" and the painting competition."



The students of government schools, government-aided schools and private schools will be participating in the program.

Rawat also stated that two students from Uttarakhand have been nominated for dialogue with the prime minister in the program.

The education minister also informed that the governor and the chief minister of the state will also participate in the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program.

"Ministers, MPs, MLAs, Padma awardees of the state, dignitaries associated with education, art and culture and public representatives of municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats will also join this program from different areas of the state," he said.

This program will run in 65,464 government, non-government and private schools of the state.

Rawat also said that in view of the wide publicity of the program in the state, art and painting competition related to the theme of "Pariksha pe Charcha" will be held in schools located in 95 development blocks and 8 municipal corporations of the state from January 20 to 23.

"More than 10 lakh students of more than 5,500 government and non-government schools of Uttarakhand will participate in this program. A painting competition is also scheduled to be held across the state from January 20 to 23," Rawat tweeted. (ANI)

