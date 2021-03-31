Uttarakhand govt ready to organise safe Kumbh in Haridwar, says CM Tirath Singh Rawat

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 31 (ANI): Ahead of Haridwar Kumbh Mela, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday assured that the state government is ready to organise a grand and safe Kumbh Mela and said concrete arrangements have been made for the convenience and safety of devotees.

While inaugurating the underground cabling project in the Kumbh area, Haridwar, Rawat said: "Our government is fully prepared for organising the divine, grand, beautiful and safe Kumbh in Haridwar. All the concrete arrangements have been made here for the convenience and safety of the devotees. The state government is committed to ensuring that saints and devotees do not have any problem here."

He requested all the devotees coming to Haridwar Kumbh to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Along with Chief Minister, Union Minister of State for Power RK Singh, state President and BJP MLA, Madan Kaushik, Pradeep Batra were also present on the occasion.

"The underground cabling project has been launched in the Kumbh area of Haridwar today, it is a happy day not only for the Kumbh region but also for all the citizens. Haridwar is an important place in terms of the faith of the people. We also got a chance to contribute to the development of Haridwar, it is our good fortune. He said that underground cabling greatly improves the power quality," RK Singh said.



"Underground cabling will also significantly reduce power loss, he congratulated Secretary Energy Radhika Jha and UPCL officials for completing this project soon," he added.

Haridwar is the second city after Banaras to be connected to an underground cabling system.

Meanwhile, the administration had set COVID-19 testing kiosks at the borders of the state to test the people coming from outside to ensure the safety of the devotees.

The Kumbh will be held from April 1 to 30 in Haridwar. The Uttarakhand government has already released a set of guidelines that is to be followed, which requires people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms, including a negative RT-PCR test report. The state government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kumbh is held periodically at four different locations in India (Nashik, Haridwar, Prayagraj and Ujjain) every four years. (ANI)

