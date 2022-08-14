Uttarakhand govt removes secretary of Subordinate Services Selection Commission in paper leak case

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 14 (ANI): Taking stern action in the state Subordinate Services Selection Commission paper leak controversy, the Uttarakhand government removed the secretary of the commission, Santosh Badoni on Sunday.

According to the information received from the Secretariat, PCS officer Shalini Negi has been made the Controller of Examinations and Surender Rawat, Joint Secretary, Secretariat Services, has been made secretary in the commission.

After the disclosure of irregularities in the recruitment of various examinations of the Subordinate Commission, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had instructed for strict action, after which the Special Task Force has so far arrested 17 accused.



Earlier this month, Senior Superintendent of Police of STF, Uttarakhand, Ajay Singh said that it has arrested Gaurav Chauhan, Additional Private Secretary working in Public Works and Forest Department of state Secretariat in connection with the USSSC paper leak case.

Chauhan was summoned for questioning in connection with the matter on August 10 and was later arrested.

