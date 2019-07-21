Uttarakhand govt to enact legislation against benami property: CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government will soon enact legislation against benami property to tackle corruption, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Sunday.

"A law will be enacted soon and benami properties in the state will be seized," he said, addressing an event here.

The chief minister stressed that corruption needed to be tackled effectively.

"Action will be taken against the corrupt, no matter who they are. It is a corruption-free government which has always worked for the development of the state. We have initiated a series of steps to deal with corruption," Rawat added. (ANI)

