Uttarakhand govt to honour 7 police officers on Independence Day

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Government has announced that it will honour 7 police officials of the state on Independence Day for their excellent and commendable service honours.

Outstanding service award will be given to Shweta Chaubey and Lokjeet Singh, both Additional Superintendent of Police, District Dehradun and Devendra Singh Pincha, Additional Superintendent of Police, District Udham Singh Nagar.

Commendable service award will be given to Surjit Singh Panwar, Additional Superintendent /Deputy Commandant, ATC Haridwar, Mukesh Thakur, Additional Superintendent of Police, Telecom, Haridwar, Pramod Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Udham Singh Nagar and Dr Jagdish Chandra, Additional Superintendent/Deputy General, IRB First.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the 74th Independence Day at the majestic Red Fort in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

