Uttarakhand govt to launch intergrated portal for film-makers and investors

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand government has announced plans of launching an integrated portal for filmmakers and investors coming to the state for film shooting and investments.

Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Thursday said the government is going to launch an integrated portal for film shooting and related works.

"An integrated portal will be prepared soon for film shooting, investment and other film-related works in Uttarakhand," said Kumar.



"This integrated portal is being prepared, and it will also be interlinked with the portals of other states," he said.

Uttarakhand is known for its picturesque locations and hospitality and has been one of the main choices of filmmakers for film shooting.

The announcement regarding the integrated portal was made by the Special Principal Secretary at the 53rd International Film Festival in Goa.

Abhinav Kumar also held a meeting with Invest India officials to promote investment in the state in the film sector.

He said that film shooting permissions are also being given online through the portal of Invest Uttarakhand. "We (Uttarakhand) are the leading state in ease of doing business," said Kumar. (ANI)

