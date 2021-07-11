Uttarakhand govt to set up 600 health camps across state

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand's Health Department is all set to organise 600 camps">health camps across the state.

The hilly assembly constituencies will get 10 camps each, whereas 5 camps each will be organized in constituencies in the plains.

Uttarakhand's Medical Health and Medical Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said, "The department would organize 600 camps">health camps across the state. Herein, specialists would examine the needy people, along with distribution of medicines."



The Chief Medical Officers of the respective districts have been directed to arrange for the camps which will be held under the chairpersonship of local MLAs.

Apart from this, each MLA will inspect 100 COVID vaccination centers of his constituency, Rawat said.

The major focus of the state government is to ensure doctors, medicines, and cleanliness in the hospitals of Uttarakhand. The Chief Medical Officers were also instructed to hold regular meetings of the District Health Committee in their districts, in which nominated members including the regional MLA would have to be invited. (ANI)

