Uttarakhand govt urges senior citizens, kids to stay home

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): In the wake of surging cases of COVID-19, the Uttarakhand government on Friday issued an advisory saying that the citizens who are above the age of 65-years and kids under the age of 10-years should remain at their respective homes and not venture out till March 31.

However, the order read that medical professionals and others engaged in providing essential services will remain exempt.

"It is hereby advised that all citizens of Uttarakhand above 65 years of age except for medical professionals and others engaged in providing essential services and all children below 10 years of age should remain at their respective homes and not venture out till 31st March 2020 (Other than for medical assistance)," the order read.

Earlier on Thursday, cautioning people against any complacency in dealing with COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid emphasis on individual "determination" and "restraint through social distancing" in fighting the global pandemic and called for "Janta curfew" on Sunday to prepare for challenges of the future. (ANI)

