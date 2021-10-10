Uttarakhand: Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib's portals closes for winter season

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], October 10 (ANI): The portals of Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli district were closed on Sunday for the winter season.

It is one of the most revered Sikh pilgrimage sites.

Hemkunt Sahib is visited by thousands of devotees from all over the globe every summer. The Gurudwara is situated beside a lake and it is believed that the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh had meditated at the site. (ANI)