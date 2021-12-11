Uttarakhand: Haridwar Municipal Corporation main gate to be named after CDS Bipin Rawat

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], December 11 (ANI): The main gate of Haridwar Municipal Corporation in Uttarakhand will be named after late CDS General Bipin Rawat who lost his life in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash, said Mayor Anita Sharma in an official statement on Friday.

Speaking to media persons, Sharma said, "CDS General Bipin Rawat was Uttarakhand's brave son. He was deeply connected with the state. Whenever he used to come here, he did not go without meeting his people."



Further, she stated that people are demanding to build memorials, roads, schools, etc, in his name after his death. "Following the people's demand, I decided to name the main gate of Haridwar Municipal Corporation in his name," she added.

An IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday claimed the lives of 13 people including CDS Rawat, his wife and his defence adviser Brigadier Lidder.

Bodies of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday. (ANI)

