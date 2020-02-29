Uttarakhand HC Chief Justice slips while offering prayers in Devprayag, rescued

Devprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court, Ramesh Ranganathan had a narrow escape when he slipped while offering prayers at Sangam in Devprayag on Saturday.

However, no sooner the Chief Justice slipped, a police officer standing close to him got hold of him.

The agility on the part of police personnel saved his life. (ANI)

