Devprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court, Ramesh Ranganathan had a narrow escape when he slipped while offering prayers at Sangam in Devprayag on Saturday.
However, no sooner the Chief Justice slipped, a police officer standing close to him got hold of him.
The agility on the part of police personnel saved his life. (ANI)
Uttarakhand HC Chief Justice slips while offering prayers in Devprayag, rescued
ANI | Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:39 IST
