Uttarakhand HC issues show-cause notice to Additional Secretary asking why ex-CM Pokhriyal's dues recalculated

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand High Court of Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Additional Secretary Deependra Chaudhary in a civil contempt petition filed in the case relating to non-payment of dues incurred in housing, water, electricity and other facilities by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank after he vacated the office of state Chief Minister.



In reply to the civil contempt petition, Pokhriyal, who is also the former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand had filed an affidavit in High Court stating that he had deposited Rs 10,77,709, the amount he was asked to pay for the services he used after leaving the office of Chief Minister of the state.

To this, counsel for the petitioner objected and said that the High Court had already issued on order asking Pokhriyal to deposit 41.64 lakhs, which he alleged Chaudhary recalculated later.

The single-judge bench of Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma took a hard stand on the matter by issuing a show-cause notice to Additional Secretary Deependra Chaudhary and asked him to reply within a week about why the due were recalculated, as recalculating the amount goes against the order of the High Court's division bench. (ANI)

