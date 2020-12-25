Uttarakhand HC orders demolition of illegal construction done by BJP MLA

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 25 (ANI): The Uttarakhand High Court has ordered the demolition of the illegal construction done by BJP MLA Pradeep Batra from Roorkee.



In its order on Thursday, the court has also asked the Haridwar Development Authority to take action against illegal construction in two weeks and submit a report

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice RK Malimath and Justice Alok Verma issued the order during the hearing.

Earlier, the petitioner Gaurav Pundir filed a PIL in the case stating that the MLA and his family illegally constructed a building on Nazul land in Roorkee. Even as the authority had ordered sealing of illegal construction in 2015, a mall has continued to operate there, the petitioner said. (ANI)

