Uttarakhand HC stays state govt's order on denotification of Shivalik Elephant Reserve

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], January 8 (ANI): The Uttarakhand High Court on Friday stayed the state Government's order on de-notification of Shivalik Elephant Reserve.

A bench of the Chief Justice of the High Court stayed the Uttarakhand government's order to denotify the reserve. A notice was issued to State Biodiversity Board, State Wildlife Board, Central Government, and the State Government by the Court.

Uttarakhand's only elephant reserve -- the Shivalik Elephant Reserve -- was notified in 2002 through a government order. However, the state government in November 2020 denotified the reserve for the expansion of Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport.



Over 80 environmentalists wrote a letter to the High Court Chief Justice against denotification of the reserve for the purpose of developmental activities. The High Court issued a notice taking cognizance of this letter.

The Uttarakhand wildlife board recommended denotification of the Shivalik Elephant Reserve in the state. This decision was taken during the 16th meeting of the board chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in Dehradun on Tuesday on November 24 last year.

In 2002, the then Congress government had notified nearly 5,400 square kilometres of forest land falling under 14 forest divisions as Shivalik Elephant Reserve. (ANI)

