Uttarakhand HC stays withdrawal of Rs 110 crore by State govt

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand High Court has put a stay on the withdrawal of Rs 110 crore released by the state government under the District Plan head. The next hearing of the case is scheduled for June 29.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and RC Khulbe, hearing the petition of District Panchayat member of Uttarkashi, Pradeep Bhatt, directed the government to consult the Election Commission in the matter.

Advocate of the petitioner Vikas Bahuguna told the court that for implementing the development plans in the districts, it is necessary to constitute a District Planning Committee under Section 243 Z of the Indian Constitution, in which three-fourths of the members are elected from the Municipal Corporation, Municipalities and District Panchayat.

Earlier the poll body had announced the date for the elections but later postponed it.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)