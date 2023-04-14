Uttarakhand: Health Secretary takes stock of arrangements for Hemkund Sahib Yatra

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): While inspecting the route before the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, Uttarakhand Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar on Friday took stock of health services and arrangements as he reached Govindghat, the main stop of the Shri Hemkund Sahib Yatra which is going to start on May 20.

Notably, the Sikh Sangat coming from India and abroad start their journey to Hemkund Sahib Dham from here.



On Thursday, Dr Kumar inspected Health ATMs installed at sub-district hospital Srinagar and base hospital Srikot.

During his inspection, Kumar also gave necessary guidelines to the hospital administration for the smooth functioning of the Health ATMs and asked officials to keep a technical person posted at these ATMs for the convenience of the pilgrims.



The Health Secretary said, "I have asked Chief Medical Officer, Pauri, to work promptly with the paramedical staff in travel arrangements with complete preparations. 50 health ATMs have been set up by Hewlett Packard Enterprises under CSR in various medical units identified in the Garhwal division on the Yatra route for health screening pilgrims. Parameters like blood pressure, sugar level, body temperature, oxygen content, body fat, 70 free tests including index, dehydration, pulse rate will be done."

"Health services are being improved on the Yatra route, and the number of Health ATMs will be increased in the coming time. The officer was directed to run an intensive checking campaign of food items in various hotels, dhabas and restaurants by forming a team on the travel route coming under the Pauri district," he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the state government has made all arrangements to ensure a smooth and hassle-free Char Dham pilgrimage this year.

"All preparations for Char Dham Yatra have been completed. More than 12 lakh pilgrims have registered and we have made all arrangements to ensure that everyone has a smooth and hassle-free journey to the pilgrimage sites," Dhami told ANI.

On Sunday, Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) president Ajendra Ajay visited the temple along with officials of various departments and inspected ongoing reconstruction works while also reviewing the travel arrangements for pilgrims.

The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 25 and those of Badrinath Dham will be thrown open on April 27. (ANI)

