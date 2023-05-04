Uttarakhand horticulture department to set up six polyhouses: CM Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 4 (ANI): In a significant development in the farming sector of the state, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced here on Thursday that the Horticulture Department of the state would make six poly-houses out of which four would be set up in project areas and the remaining two would be in battalion headquarters.

The Chief Minister was speaking after he flagged off the Bolero vehicles and motorcycles provided to the Eco Task Force through Uttarakhand Horticulture Department at Garhi Cantt, Dehradun on Thursday. During this, two Bolero pickups and 10 motorcycles were handed over to the Eco Task Force.

Two JCBs for 120 days to conserve rainwater before the onset of monsoon in both the project areas from the Public Works Department and tanks of a capacity of 50 thousand litres will be constructed for water storage under Jal Jeevan Mission at Sahiya, Kasyali and battalion headquarters of Eco Task Force, CM Dhami said.

He further said that an irrigation system will be set up in 10 nurseries of the Eco Task Force. Provision of 100 kW solar panels will be made by Uttarakhand Renewable Energy Development Agency (URDA) at Dehradun, Sahiya and Kasyali project sites. Full priority will be given to the proposals of the Eco Task Force received in all government departments.

Chief Minister Dhami said that this team is making constant efforts to fulfil the purpose for which the Eco Task Force was established.127 Eco Task Force is the first environmental unit of the state, which was established on December 1, 1982, at Garhwal Rifles Regimental Center Lansdowne.



He said that since the establishment of the 127 Eco Task Force, continuous good work is being done in the field of environmental protection in the Garhwal region.

The Chief Minister said that in the last 40 years, 127 Eco Task Force has planted about 1 crore 98 lakh plants on about 20,698 hectares of land in Tehri, Chamoli, Dehradun, and border areas of Mana and Malari by recruiting more than 1,200 ex-servicemen of Uttarakhand state.

He said that necessary instructions have been issued to the Forest Department to give consent for an extension of FEA for five years for four funded companies of 127 and 130 Eco Task Force.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is constantly working in the field of environmental protection.

"Eco Task Force is also getting continuous support for this. To make Uttarakhand the best state, the government is moving forward with the resolve of a new Uttarakhand," he added. (ANI)

