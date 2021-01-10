Uttarakhand: Human chain formed to demand widening of road

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 10 (ANI): Residents of 70 Gram Panchayats of Karnaprayag, Chamoli formed a 19-km long human chain on Sunday demanding the widening of 19 km long road that connects Sidhpeeth Kurud to Nandprayag Ghat.

A resident said that he is part of an indefinite fast until this demand is fulfilled by the government.

"Four of us are on an indefinite fast until our demands are met," he said.

The demonstrations were going on for the last 36 days in the Ghat Bazar area by the rural population.

Today, the taxi union and trade unions decided to form a human chain to voice their demand.

From morning 11 am, people from Ganesh Nagar, Sera, Thirpak, Nandprayag among other places formed the human chain.

The Police administration had to toil hard to disperse the rural population from the demonstration site. There was a traffic jam for around half an hour at the demonstration site.

The demonstrators have said that once the government initiates any positive steps then only the demonstration will end.

Chamoli Police Station in-charge Chitragupt Singh said that police was looking after the security arrangements at the site and ensured that there are no traffic blockages. (ANI)