Uttarakhand: IIT Roorkee bids farewell to youth of Telangana after Yuva Sangam -II

Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], May 6 (ANI): The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceptualized the Yuva Sangam-II program.

The Ministry of Education identified the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) and NIT Warangal as pairing institutes to organize the youth exchange between Uttarakhand and Telangana states.

The Yuva Sangam-II Telangana contingent reached Roorkee on April 29, 2023, and the extraordinary event lasted till May 4 2023.

The participants visited the Ambuja Cement and Everest industries in Bhagwanpur.

They were briefed on how cement is manufactured and how the industries are putting various measures in place to reduce the carbon footprint in the manufacturing process.

An inauguration event of Yuva Sangam was held in MAC Auditorium, IIT Roorkee, attended by Prof. MK Barua, Dean of Student's Welfare, Prof. Apurbba Sharma, Dean of Academic Affairs, Prof. MV Sunil Krishna, Associate Dean of Student's Welfare, and Prof. B Srinivas, Nodal Officer, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, NIT Warangal. The event also witnessed several cultural performances by the incoming Telangana team showcasing the cultural diversity of Telangana.

The next day the contingent visited the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences Nainital, a research institute specializing in Astronomy, Astrophysics and Atmospheric Science.

Additionally, the Telangana contingent visited various central facilities of IIT Roorkee.

These facilities included state-of-the-art laboratories, incubation centres etc.

This allowed the students to explore the 175-year-old institute and witness cutting-edge research being carried out at the Institute.

The contingent visited the supercomputer PARAM Ganga and interacted with the technical staff.



The students were briefed about various problems which the high-performance supercomputer is currently being used to solve.

The students had a wonderful discussion with the technical staff and have shown a keen interest in understanding the working of supercomputers and what kind of problems the PARAM Ganga is currently trying to solve.

The Telangana contingent visited the TiDES (Technology Innovation and Development of Entrepreneurship Support), an incubation centre at IIT Roorkee. TiDES provides support and resources to innovative start-ups.

The students interacted with the start-ups currently being incubated at IIT Roorkee. Additionally, the Telangana contingent explored the Tinkering lab and iHub, which are centres for innovation and creativity aimed at providing students and faculty members with a platform to ideate and develop their ideas.

The TINKERING LAB showcased many prototyping and product-building facilities, such as power tools, CNC Lathe, 3D printers and 3D scanners.

The Telangana contingent also visited Rishikesh and enjoyed the scenic beauty of nearby places. A visit to a nearby village was arranged for the Telangana contingent to engage them in the Buddy program.

The students will be acquainted with the various cultural aspects of village life in Uttarakhand.

This provided them a unique opportunity to interact with the rural public of Uttarakhand and learn about their cultural practices, food, way of living, customs etc. The students also witnessed how the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan is helping to make the villagers empowered and self-reliant. The Yuva Sangam-II came to a gracious halt on May 4, 2023, and the valedictory ceremony was held at MAC Auditorium, IIT Roorkee, to bid farewell to the youth of Telangana after the successful completion of their trip to Uttarakhand. Yuva Sangam youth from Telangana also visited the Saharanpur campus of IIT Roorkee.



On the occasion, Prof K K Pant, Director IIT Roorkee, said, "Such opportunities enable our youth to explore diverse cultures and understand different aspects of India. The 'Yuva Sangam' initiative under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat has been conceptualized as a collaborative effort to strengthen people-to-people connection and build empathy among youth nationwide."

Prof K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, applauded the spirit of Yuva Sangam youth from Telangana.

He further said that the whole idea behind Yuva Sangam was to celebrate India's diversity, rejuvenate the spirit of oneness and highlight the strength of India's democracy and education system.

Applauding the spirit of Yuva Sangam, Prof Mukesh Kumar Barua, Dean of Students' Welfare, IIT Roorkee, highlighted, "Through the course of the programme, students interacted with each other in the areas of language, literature, science, tourism, cuisine, festivals, cultural even events and more. It gave them a first-hand experience of living in a completely different geographical and cultural scenario." (ANI)

