Uttarakhand: ITBP jawans carry injured woman for 15 hours on foot to nearest hospital

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans on Saturday rescued an injured woman in a remote Uttrakhand village, carrying her on a stretcher for 15 hours through flooded drains, landslide zone areas, and slippery slopes to reach a distant road 40 kilometres ahead from where she was eventually evacuated to a hospital.

According to the force, a total of 25 jawans were part of the team which rescued the woman from the remote village of Laspa of Munsyari division in Pithoragarh district, which has been affected badly by monsoons this year.

"In a great effort, the personnel of the 14th Battalion of the ITBP braved all odds to rescue an injured local woman and take her to the nearest road, facing all hardships in a bad monsoon hit area. The woman had earlier fallen accidentally from a hillside near a remote village in Pithoragarh District of Uttarakhand," it added.

According to ITBP, the local woman fell and broke her legs on August 20. The chopper that was called in to rescue her could not land for two days due to bad weather.

On receiving information, the ITBP personnel took the initiative and went to the village from their Border Outpost to rescue the woman, whose condition was worsening every passing day due to want of treatment.

"The jawans first reached the village which is 22 km from their Milam base on Saturday. Most of the stretch was covered on foot by the jawans," ITBP said.

"After reaching the village, the jawans carried the woman on a stretcher for 15 hours through flooded drainages, landslide zone areas, and slippery slopes to take her to 40 km distant road head, from where she was further evacuated to the hospital where her condition is stated to be stable now," the ITBP said further. (ANI)

