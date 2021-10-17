Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Dham witnesses snowfall

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 17 (ANI): Higher reaches of hills around Kedarnath Dham on Sunday afternoon received snowfall following incessant rainfall.



The Regional Meteorological Department, Dehradun, today informed that 'light to moderate rainfall occurred at isolated places. Thunderstorms were reported at a few places like Dehradun, Mukteshwar and Mussoorie.'

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Government today ordered the closure of all schools in the Uttarkashi district after India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy rain in the state on October 18. (ANI)

