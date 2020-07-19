Uttarakhand: Landslide blocks Badrinath Highway

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Badrinath Highway was blocked due to rainfall-induced landslide in Bhanerpani and Pipalkoti area of Uttarakhand on Sunday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Chamoli administration team were present at the spot.

An NDRF worker told ANI that passengers were stranded on both sides of the blockage.

"A few passengers are stranded on either side of the blockage. We have distributed biscuits to them and are doing our best to clear the rocks that are blocking the path. It is possible that the road will be cleared by evening but we cannot say that for sure," he said.

The highway connects Gangotri to Uttarkashi and road movement is often affected due to landslides and fallen debris during heavy rains. (ANI)

