Uttarakhand: Landslide blocks Gangotri highway, traffic diverted

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], July 7 (ANI): A major landslide occurred at the Chungi Barethi area here on Sunday blocking the Gangotri highway after which the authorities diverted the traffic.

Commuters were stuck as the highway got blocked after large amounts of debris and rocks fell on the road.

To give respite to the commuters, the traffic was diverted from the Manera bypass route. (ANI)

