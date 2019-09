Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Heavy rainfall in the Kurud area of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand triggered a landslide on Thursday which resulted in the blockage of a local bridge in the area.

The rainfall also led to boulders falling down of a hill causing the people living near it to vacate their houses in order to save their lives.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall with thunderstorm for the next 24 hours in the region. (ANI)