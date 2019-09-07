Uttarakhand: Landslide disrupts normal life severely

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] Sept 7 (ANI): A major landslide that occurred due to incessant rainfall and cloudburst in Govind ghat area has severely disrupted the normal life here.

"At around 5.30 am in the morning we got the information regarding the cloud burst. Debris had entered the house of the people, and one house was completely destroyed. But there was no casualty" said a local.

Another resident informed that the main parking area situated here has also suffered heavy damage due to the cloudburst and incessant rains in the region.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are engaged in rescue and relief work in the area.

The authorities informed that the landslide has blocked the major routes in Joshimath, Peepal Koti and Govind ghat due to which the pilgrimage to Badrinath has been stopped for a day or two.

District Magistrate of Chamoli, Swati Bhadoria, will be taking stock of the situation. (ANI)

