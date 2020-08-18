Uttarakhand landslide: Search operation of missing woman underway at Pithoragarh district

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The search operation for a woman, who went missing after the landslide at Dharchula tehsil of Pithoragarh district, is underway.

The woman identified as Nar Singh (32) got trapped under a landslide while going to her workplace yesterday.

The SDRF team is conducting the search operation by using all the necessary equipment to locate a woman missing in a landslide at Dharchula. The team reached the accident spot while walking 3 kilometres. (ANI)

