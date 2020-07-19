Uttarakhand launches anti-dengue campaign

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday announced a massive campaign against mosquito-borne diseases like dengue that will involve the wide participation of people in the state preventing the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

The Chief Minister urged people to spare 15 minutes every Sunday to control the spread of disease and avoid stagnation of water in their surroundings.

"Along with coronavirus, we have to be very vigilant about dengue. This vector-borne disease thrives in clean water. We have to be sure that water does not accumulate around our house. We need to take only 15 minutes' time on Sundays every week and attack dengue. The public contribution is imperative in this," he said in a press statement.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also on September 1 last year launched a special campaign against dengue by inspecting his house for stagnant water to prevent the breeding of disease-carrying mosquitoes. (ANI)