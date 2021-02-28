Uttarakhand: Legal action to be taken against COVID-19 SOP violators in Kumbh

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], February 28 (ANI): Legal action will be taken against attendants of the Kumbh Mela who violate COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Department informed on Sunday, adding that SOPs will remain in force throughout the duration of the event.

The Kumbh Mela will take place from April 1 to 30 in Haridwar this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to State Chief Secretary Om Prakash, People violating COVID-19 SOPs at 2021 Kumbh Mela Haridwar, will be prosecuted. All participants will have to register on the Kumbh Mela Administration's official website and upload documents including a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report, taken up to 72 hours prior, after which, an e-pass will be generated.

"During the mela, pilgrims must maintain a distance of 6 feet and wear masks. Those coming from abroad will have to follow guidelines prescribed by the Union Health Ministry," a statement quoted the Chief Secretary.



Action will be taken against violators under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, it added.

Meanwhile, a centralised control room has been set up at Haridwar railway station ahead of Kumbh Mela 2021, the Kumbh Mela Administration said on Saturday.

"All the nearby railway stations have been connected through CCTV, with their feed being streamed at this control room. A telephone line has also been set up at the centre," it said.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to pandemic.

Kumbh Mela is a religious pilgrimage, one of the largest mass gatherings at one place. It is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years and spans four river-bank pilgrimage sites, namely Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik. (ANI)

