Uttarakhand likely to receive 10,000 Remdesivir injections soon

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] April 18 (ANI): With the increase of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand the demand for Remdesivir injections has also increased. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash informed that they are expecting to receive a total of 10,000 injections from the Centre in the next two or three days.

However, the Uttarakhand government has demanded 60,000 injections of Remdesivir from the Central Government, the state Health Department said.

Reportedly, the anti-viral drug, also used in the treatment of COVID-19, has been run out of stock in government hospitals and is not available in the market as well.



According to the health secretary in charge of the state, Pankaj Pandey the state government has asked the Centre to provide the injections in three phases. For the first phase, the Union government has assured to provide injections in the next two or three days.

Meanwhile, a night curfew has been imposed between 9 pm to 5 am in all districts of Uttarakhand in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 12,484 active COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

